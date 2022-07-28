Birmingham Bullring owner Hammerson swings to a profit

Hammerson owns the Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham

The group, which owns the Bullring and Grand Central in Birmingham, has reported a pre-tax profit of £50.3 million compared with a loss of £375.5 million for the same period a year earlier.

The company said this reflects a 48 per cent increase in like-for-like net rental income, lower administration and finance costs and strong contributions from its Value Retail holding.

It also saw revenue fall to £62 million from £65.3 million.

The company said footfall at the end of the second quarter strengthened to 90 per cent of 2019 levels, the closest pre-pandemic comparator. Sales, occupancy and rent collection also improved toward pre-pandemic levels.

In Birmingham, it said it was progressing with designs and feasibility for a major repositioning of Grand Central alongside its partner Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to create an "amenity rich workspace-led proposal" served by New Street Station.

Rita-Rose Gagné, chief executive, said: “We continued to make good strategic, financial and operational progress in the first half. Adjusted earnings were up 154 per cent to £51 million reflecting a 48 per cent increase in like-for-like net rental income, lower administration and finance costs, and a strong contribution from Value Retail.

"We completed £194 million of disposals, reducing net debt by six per cent. Portfolio values were broadly stable in the half and we have a solid balance sheet.

"Footfall, sales, occupancy and collections are recovering and now close to 2019 levels. We saw a good leasing performance now ahead of previous passing rent. We have strengthened our tenant profile, we have a strong and diversified leasing pipeline for the second half, and robust occupancy levels across our destinations.

"We have also continued to make progress on our pre-development pipeline, with key milestones in the first half met that enable further options for value creation.