Summer jobs boost as 200 agency employees to get JCB contracts

JCB Telescopic Handlers on the production line at the JCB World Headquarters in Rocester

The Staffordshire digger giant has already offered around 1,300 permanent contracts to agency employees during 2021 and 2022 and increased shop floor starting pay by 8.5 per cent to £11.35 an hour.

JCB chief operating officer Mark Turner welcomed the news of the 200 permanent contracts.

Mr Turner joined JCB as an agency employee himself more than 30 years ago and rose through the ranks after running JCB manufacturing businesses in the UK and overseas, including in India.

He said: “Demand for JCB’s construction and agricultural products remains very strong and that means we have been able to offer 1,300 agency colleagues permanent JCB contracts since last year.

"I am thrilled to be able to build on this position by offering permanent contracts to an additional 200 agency employees once we return from the summer break. We have great confidence in the future and there are immense opportunities to progress at JCB by joining us as an agency employee.”

In 2022, JCB, which has its world headquarters at Rocester, in Staffordshire, has increased its workforce by almost 300 people at its 11 UK plants in Staffordshire, Derbyshire, and Wrexham, which now employ around 8,000 people.