Hill and Smith chief executive steps down

Paul Simmons has stepped down with immediate effect from the group which includes Hill and Smith Barrier at Springvale Business Park, Bilston.

The group, which has its headquarters at Shirley, has begun a process to find a replacement.

Mr Simmons will leave the firm after a period of garden leave and Alan Giddins, the company’s non-executive chairman, will take over as interim executive chairman until a permanent replacement CEO is appointed.

The group said that trading in the first half of 2022 had been “positive” with revenue of around £397m and underlying operating profit of approximately £48m – both 10% ahead of last year.

Mr Giddins said: “The group is well placed to benefit from strong market growth drivers, improving margins, portfolio optimisation and robust cash generation. Working together with Hill and Smith’s senior management team the board is confident in the group’s ability to deliver on its ambitious strategic growth plans. The board wishes Paul well for the future.”