Ladder for the Black Country: TDM helps with digital skills

Dot Digital's TomRachel, managing director Jo Haydon and Katelyn Spiers

The technology, digital training and coaching provider specialises in the delivery of local and national government funded retraining programmes, skills bootcamps, career-entry apprenticeships and BSc (Hons) degree apprenticeships across the West Midlands.

Rowley Regis-based cross-channel marketing company Dot Digital has embraced apprenticeships by recently taking on two digital marketing integrated degree apprentices to drive the companies digital marketing presence and add to their internal expertise.

Tom, a junior content producer apprentice, said: “My experience of the Level 6 Digital Marketing apprenticeship at The Development Manager has been a smooth and enlightening one, having started in early June.”

Marketing co-ordinator apprentice Katelyn joined Dot Digital Creative in 2020 whilst on a Level 3 Junior Content Producer apprenticeship

“While I am only a month or so into my new degree apprenticeship with TDM, I have really enjoyed my time so far. Doing a degree online seemed almost impossible – I’ve heard from friends that attended university during the pandemic that support from their tutors was little to none.

“However, the support I’ve received thus far has been outstanding," she said.