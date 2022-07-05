Veezu invest £1.75m in new hybrid fleet

Gavin Morris, lead director of Veezu’s Drive division

The firm, which operates five regional brands across England and Wales – including A2B Radio Cars in Birmingham and Solihull and Go Carz in Shropshire and Wolverhampton – has added 60 Toyota Corolla Touring all self-charging hybrid electric vehicles to its fleet. Plus, a further 30 low emission cars are expected to be added to the fleet later this year.

The first batch of cars hit the road last month, coinciding with this month's Clean Air Day, the UK's most extensive air pollution campaign. The low emission vehicles will be deployed evenly between across Veezu’s regional brands Amber Cars, A2B Radio Cars, Go Carz, Dragon Taxis and V Cars in Leeds, Midlands, south Wales and the southwest of England.

There are currently two Clean Air Zones throughout these operating areas: Bath and Birmingham, with Bristol also added to the list later this year. Introduced to improve air quality in these areas, Veezu’s new fleet of hybrid cars will all meet the minimum emission standards set. As the new vehicles arrive, older cars in Veezu’s fleet will be taken out of service.

Gavin Morris, lead director of Veezu’s Drive division, said: “This is an essential investment for us as a company but one we feel very passionately about. Throughout the areas we are deploying the new fleet to, there are a number of Clean Air Zones, and we are proud to be doing our bit to help these locations meet their air quality targets.