Logistics firm DHL poised to deliver 3,500 jobs with some in region

DHL said it will invest more than £190 million into creating 10 new collection and delivery depots across the UK, and expanding 20 existing sites, which will create 3,500 jobs – some of which are expected to be in Shropshire, Staffordshire and the Black Country.

The investment forms part of DHL’s plan to expand its UK e-commerce operation DHL Parcel UK through a £482 million cash boost.

It comes after the company witnessed a 40 per cent rise in volumes since the start of 2020, following a boom in its e-commerce division.

Nearly half of the money will be used to build the SEGRO Park Coventry Gateway, a hub south of Coventry airport, in the West Midlands, which can hold up to 500,000 items per day and will produce more than 600 new jobs in administration and manufacturing. The building will also be environmentally friendly, as it has design features including solar panels and LED lighting, as well as electric vehicle charging points.

DHL has a site at Telford, in Hortonwood, a base at Stafford Park in Telford, one in Stafford and a depot on the Pensnett Trading Estate in Kingswinford.

It forms part of the company’s sustainability strategy, which will see DHL spend seven billion euros (£6.02 billion) on sustainable fuel and clean technologies by 2030.

Peter Fuller, chief financial officer of DHL Parcel UK, said: “This investment is a real demonstration of the excellent work our people and partners have delivered over the past two years to get us to the level of growth where major expansion is required to meet customer demand.”