Ladder for the Black Country: Career event is set to inspire

By John Corser

The Ladder for the Black Country apprenticeships programme is attending the Inspiring the Black Country Career and Skills Event.

Wolverhampton racecourse is regularly used for careers events

The interactive careers event, which takes place on Wednesday, June 29, at Wolverhampton Racecourse, aims to inspire and inform young people.

It will reflect the local labour market and showcase businesses who are based and producing things in the area.

Inspiring the Black Country is not a traditional careers fair; employers exhibiting at the event are expected to provide hands on, engaging activities that simulate real roles. This could be in the form of props, games, quizzes, interactive displays and general ‘have a go’ activities.

The event is aimed at years 9, 10 and 12 (aged 14, 15 and 17) and will run beyond the school day to inspire and support 16- 24-year olds who maybe unemployed or seeking inspiration.

It is set to attract over 800 young people from secondary and special schools and other organisations from across the Black Country that support young people into employment, training or further education.

The event aims to:

  • Inspire young people to make informed decisions about their future subject selection and how subjects relate to the workplace and ‘real’ roles within business.

  • Provide an insight into the world of work, enabling young people to engage with local employers through industry related tasks, hands on interactive activities that simulate real roles.

  • Engage young people in activities that will help them understand the skills and qualities needed for particular roles.

  • Enable employers to provide activities and show innovation that demystify certain sectors and roles.

To find out more email worldofwork@blackcountryconsortium.co.uk

The Ladder for the Black Country is the apprenticeships programme supported by the Express & Star. Visit ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

