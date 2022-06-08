50 jobs go as Halesowen haulage firm ceases to trade

All jobs have been lost at the Halesowen haulage business

The 50 jobs have gone at Adam Jones and Sons (Blackheath) after David Acland and Raj Mittal of business advisory firm FRP Advisory were appointed as joint administrators to the company on May 24.

Adam Jones, at Coombs Wharf, Chancel Way, operated a fleet of more than 70 trucks, including articulated vehicles, and provided haulage and distribution services across the country.

Without the prospect of investment or a sale, the business was wound down to minimise disruption to the customer base and other stakeholders.

Mr Acland said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly impacted firms from all sectors in the UK, including those in the transport and haulage sector.

"We are now focused on winding down operations and supporting impacted staff as they access support during what we know can be an extremely challenging time."

The losses were racked up mainly due to key customers ceasing production and the company was unable to return to profitability.

Driver shortages and increasing fuel prices added to the problems.

As cash pressure mounted unfortunately the only option was to cease to trade.

The originally family-run logistics company was bought by logistics and warehousing group OTIF in 2019.

Adam Jones & Sons had started more than a century ago and had expanded into an operation of more than 140 vehicles and trailers covering transportation, pallet distribution, warehousing and logistics.

In March Leading express freight distribution network Palletforce had recruited Adam Jones as a new member to cover Dudley DY postcodes.