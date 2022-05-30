Claverley Group recognises loyal staff at long-service awards

Claverley Group staff at the awards, held to thank those who have been with the company for 25, 35 and 45 years

The Claverley Group held its long service awards event to celebrate colleagues that have completed 25, 35 and 45 years with the company.

Long service awards were presented to 26 Claverley employees in the board room at the Express & Star offices in Wolverhampton. Award recipients from the last two years were honoured, as presentations were unable to take place due to the pandemic.

At the event, there was a video presentation covering news highlights from the last 45 years, and MNA chairman Tom Graham thanked the employees who, all together, have contributed 810 years of service.

Each individual was presented with a front page of the Express & Star or Shropshire Star from the date they joined the company, along with a gift of their choice.

Receiving an award for 45 years' service was features writer and columnist Toby Neal. He said: "I know it's a cliche, but it was a real honour and privilege to receive the award, and nice to be among other long-servers at the ceremony, in what we all know is a changing industry. The pandemic had caused a couple of postponements but it was well worth the wait."

Receiving awards for 35 years' service were 12 employees, including production assistant Roger Simpson.

"It's strange to think it's been 35 years since I started at the Shropshire Star," he said. "Time has gone by almost in the blink of an eye and I've made a lot of life-long friends during my time here. Obviously, I've seen an extraordinary change in the production of newspapers, but the company has been at the forefront of manufacturing innovation.

"We have kept delivering local, national and international news at the highest level, no matter what the elements threw at us, demonstrating an unparalleled level of integrity and ability. We represent our community and share a deep connection. I have always felt a huge sense of pride to be involved with the Shropshire Star."

Also completing 35 years' service was Craig Allen, group deputy distribution manager. He said: "After starting in 1985 at the Sandwell Office I've seen many changes within the MNA. The business back then is unrecognisable to how things are today. I've worked with some lovely people over the years and I wouldn't change a thing."

Group picture editor Steve Derry received an award for reaching 35 years. He said: "Having worked for the MNA within several departments and in many positions, I would like to say it's been a pleasure to work alongside all my colleagues. Hence it doesn't feel like 37-years have passed."

Among those receiving an award for 25 years' service was head of advertising, Kim Hazel, who thanked the owners and directors for holding the event and recognising everyone's years of service. She said: "We are all thankful to the Graham family and the directors for providing us with the continued support, stability and security that we and our families have enjoyed while working for them. Something that everyone mentions about their time with the business is the warmth and friendships that are made during their career here. The last couple of years have seen that come into play, with colleagues supporting each other like never before to help secure the business."

MNA chairman Tom Graham said: “At a time when long service is increasingly rare, it is wonderful to celebrate members of staff who have been with the company for up to 45 years. The awards are an opportunity for my family and company employees to express our enormous gratitude to these extraordinary people."

Receiving awards for 45 years were Toby Neal and Stephen Whitbread. For 35 years’ service were Nick Elwell, Steve Derry, Craig Allen, Steve Davies, Dave Stanworth, Dave Powell, Derek Gardner, Dave Hancher, Howard Lane, Roger Simpson, Stuart Thompson and Nicholas Mattison-Brown.