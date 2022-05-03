Wintech expansion continues with new jobs

Chris Macy and Paul Savidge

As part of its continued growth and success it has bought Solutions House next door.

The expansion is part of the group’s commitment to building a market leading facade engineering consultancy business across the UK.

Managing director Paul Savidge explained: “It is a really exciting time to be a part of the business as it enters a new phase of growth, the additional space we now have will allow us to grow the team which has been one of the key drivers for the past few years. We are building upon our current core strength of facade engineering, but also looking to prepare the business to assist with the nation’s net zero building transformation requirement.

"This includes sustainability, building energy advice for the mechanical and electrical systems in addition to the envelope which is of course the building’s primary energy modifier. The Government has already committed to all new builds achieving net zero by 2030 and all existing buildings to achieve net zero by 2050.

"This incredible challenge to address embedded and operational carbon requires a radical change as to how we design for both new and significantly for the country’s existing building stock. Our new office accommodation in Wolverhampton will help us to accommodate the new employees required to support the nation in this transformation. In parallel to growing our core strengths, we are recruiting for our new business growth areas of sustainability, fire engineering and facade access."

He said the expansion will create a further 70 highly-skilled technical roles and further career opportunities for existing staff.

"Wintech recognises that our strength lies in our people and are building our team of highly skilled technical experts to decarbonise the UK’s building stock.

"The building envelope and improving its thermal performance should be recognised as one of the critical elements necessary to control the energy consumption of our nation’s buildings," added Mr Savidge.

Founded in 1983, Wintech provides specialist facade engineering consultancy and design services as its core business. Having steadily expanded over a 40-year period, the group now employs more than 100 in a range of specialist sciences and disciplines, focused on the aesthetic, environmental and structural challenges crucial to the building envelope.