National Express revenue back to 2019 level

National Express operates bus services in the West Midlands

In the UK, group revenue was up by 33 per cent compared to a year ago.

Working in partnership with Transport for West Midlands, National Express has secured funding for 124 hydrogen buses to make further progress towards its net zero emission fleet targets.

More than £200 million further grant funding has been secured for the West Midlands, which will help encourage the shift from cars to buses through schemes such as doubling of bus priority lanes and support for low fares.

Chief executive Ignacio Garat said: “We have made a good start to the year and it’s pleasing that revenues have bounced back to 2019 levels, improving through the first quarter. The strong recovery in our discretionary coach businesses in both the UK and Spain shows the pent-up demand for travel which is further evidenced by our strong trading over Easter.

"The cost of living crisis is starting to bite for many people, and our bus services offer an attractive low cost alternative form of travel to help offset higher prices elsewhere.

"Modal shift out of cars is the single most important thing we can do to tackle climate change – and National Express has a major role to play here, providing safe, reliable and affordable services that not only help our planet but also our passengers in their daily lives. Governments around the world are aware of this and are adjusting policy towards greater use of public transport to meet their decarbonisation and clean air targets."

Mr Garat added: "Looking ahead, having made an encouraging start to 2022, we anticipate further strong recovery in demand over the balance of the year, and are confident of delivering further improvements in performance during the year.”

In its coach services group revenue in March was at 70 per cent of pre-Covid levels, and rising.