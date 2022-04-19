Landmark £20m deal for 5 Star Windows

Richard Manser (5 Star Windows) with Greg Kane (Conservatory Outlet)

The company, which employs more than 140 people in Kidderminster and Worcester, put pen to paper on a new five-year contract with Conservatory Outlet that is worth an estimated £20 million between now and 2027.

This will see it continue to receive high-quality windows, doors, home extensions and conservatory products to its two showrooms.

The deal, signed on the tenth anniversary of the two businesses working together, provides 5 Star Windows with security of supply as it looks to maximise what is proving to be the busiest year in its history with sales due to hit £12m in 2022.

It also ensures exclusive access to Conservatory Outlet’s industry-leading products, including its UPVC Extreme, Envisage Flush and Eclipse range of aluminium windows.

“Both businesses share the same ethos, so it made perfect sense to extend our involvement in the 27-strong Conservatory Outlet network of retailers for a further five years,” explained Richard Manser, managing director of 5 Star Windows.

“We need a supplier that delivers products right first time and has the same appetite for growth that we do, especially seeing we have set ourselves the target of hitting £15m sales by 2024.

“The manufacturing support is excellent, but there is a lot more to the relationship than that. We regularly get to take part in training events, share best practice with other members and have access to the best marketing department in the industry.”

Greg Kane, chief executive of Conservatory Outlet, added his support: “This is a landmark deal for our business and one that underlines how important the power of the network is to companies like 5 Star Windows.

“We have been working together for over 10 years now and, despite lots of challenges, we have both grown significantly, mainly because we share the same values around innovating our sector in terms of design, products and service.”

He continued: “What this means for the customer is that they receive the best possible service when making home improvements and this partnership is great news for people in the Black Country, Kidderminster and Worcestershire.”

Conservatory Outlet played a significant role in helping 5 Star Windows emerge from the pandemic in strong fashion after its digital marketing agency DigitalKOG used its ‘leadology’ skills to drive unprecedented levels of customer engagement during Covid-19.

Rather than draw back promotional efforts, the two businesses instead decided to ramp up activity to support the nation’s renewed appetite for home improvements, creating new marketing campaigns that delivered a 50 per cent increase in new enquiries.

The approach also saw 5 Star Windows agree a sponsorship deal with local football team Kidderminster Harriers that saw it receive massive national and global exposure as part of the team’s historic FA Cup run.

Mr Manser added: “Both organisations like to do things differently and that was typified by our annual sales conference. We had arranged for Christopher Key, associate director of Les Miserables and owner of Performing Perfectly, to inspire our sales designers through the art of theatre.