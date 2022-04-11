Property management deal agreed

The Boldmere estate includes two retail units let to Costa Coffee and Kings Barbers Club. Photo Google.

The company’s property management team has been appointed by a private investor on the 26,000 sq ft mixed-use estate at Boldmere Road.

Burley Browne, which has its head office in Sutton Coldfield, will fully manage the properties including dealing with all day-to-day lease and property enquiries, tenant and site management, rent collection, maintenance, service charge management, and managing landlord and tenant relations.

It marks the latest success for Burley Browne’s growing property management team.

The Boldmere estate, owned by a private investor, includes two retail units let to Costa Coffee and Kings Barbers Club, 10 offices at Queen’s Chambers, 16 offices at Union House, and 10 warehouses at Union Drive. Burley Browne’s agency team has worked closely with the owner for many years in marketing and letting the units and offices.

Faryal Sheikh, associate director in property management, said: “We are thrilled at this new instruction which is another vote of confidence in the high service levels consistently delivered by our property management team.

“We have had a great working relationship with this longstanding client on the agency side of the business for many years and it is very pleasing that they have now decided to hand all the management responsibilities over to us.”