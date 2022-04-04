Ryanair annual loss but passengers numbers recover

Ryanair

The group’s full-year traffic recovered strongly to 97.1 million passengers from 27.5m a year earlier, but below pre-Covid traffic of 149m.

Ryanair will release full 2021-2022 results on May 16.

Traffic last month rose to 11.2m from 500,000 a year before.

It operated more than 67,800 flights in March with an 87% load factor.

December, Januart and February traffic was badly affected by Omicron restrictions.