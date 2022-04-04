Ryanair annual loss but passengers numbers recover

The group’s full-year traffic recovered strongly to 97.1 million passengers from 27.5m a year earlier, but below pre-Covid traffic of 149m.
Ryanair will release full 2021-2022 results on May 16.
Traffic last month rose to 11.2m from 500,000 a year before.
It operated more than 67,800 flights in March with an 87% load factor.
December, Januart and February traffic was badly affected by Omicron restrictions.
March traffic was impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which caused 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine to be cancelled due to airspace closures.