Ryanair annual loss but passengers numbers recover

Ryanair expects to report a net loss of between 350 million and 400m euros for its latest financial year.

The group’s full-year traffic recovered strongly to 97.1 million passengers from 27.5m a year earlier, but below pre-Covid traffic of 149m.

Ryanair will release full 2021-2022 results on May 16.

Traffic last month rose to 11.2m from 500,000 a year before.

It operated more than 67,800 flights in March with an 87% load factor.

December, Januart and February traffic was badly affected by Omicron restrictions.

March traffic was impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine which caused 2,000 flights to/from Ukraine to be cancelled due to airspace closures.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

