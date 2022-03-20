New hygiene ratings given out to Black Country food businesses with one rated zero

Hygiene ratings

The Food Standards Agency has handed out a host of new ratings to food businesses across the Black country, with one establishment forced to close due to scoring a zero out of five.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

Lazeeza Hayat sweet centre, a takeaway at 136 Caldmore Road, Walsall was given the lowest rating possible of zero, and was forced to close in February by council environmental health officers after it was found to be infested with rats and mice.

Lazeeza Hayat Sweet Centre on Caldmore Road was handed zero out of five.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’

In the latest batch of ratings, the takeaways handed a rating of one out of five are:

Pepes Piri Piri, a takeaway at 3 Broad Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton

Great Wall, a takeaway at 3 Castle Street, Coseley

Two establishments scored two out of five:

El Sabor De La Bobita, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 95 Wolverhampton Street, Dudley

Happy Town, a takeaway at 35 High Street, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill

Just one three out of five rating was handed out in the latest scoring:

Salao de Cafe Limited, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Hagley Street, Halesowen

Five food places received the second best score of four out of five:

Curry Lounge, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 476 Stafford Road, Wolverhampton

Green Lanes Tasty Bites, at 15a Green Lanes, Wolverhampton

The Swan, a pub, bar or nightclub at 184 Coltham Road, Willenhall

The Fat Cat, a takeaway at 46 Market Street, Kingswinford

Sprinkle Gelato, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 11 New Square, West Bromwich

And finally, eight establishments were handed five out of five, the best rating possible: