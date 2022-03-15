Sponsorship galvanizes student experience at construction super campus

Professor Ian Campbell, Interim Vice-Chancellor - University of Wolverhampton; Chris Woolridge, Managing Director – Wedge Group Galvanizing; Claire Tilt, Head of Alumni and Development - University of Wolverhampton and Jeremy Woolridge, Executive Chairman - Wedge Group Galvanizing

The new school sits at the heart of the university’s £120m brownfield regeneration project at Springfield Campus.

The former brewery, a 12-acre Grade II listed building, is now home to the recently opened National Brownfield Institute as well as the Elite Centre for Manufacturing Skills and the Thomas Telford University Technical College.

Wedge Group Galvanizing is the UK’s largest national hot dip galvanizing organisation with 14 plants around the UK, focusing on the process of coating iron and steel with molten zinc to prevent corrosion.

The Willenhall-based company has a 10-year sponsorship for the Wedge Group Galvanizing Teaching Room which is based on the ground floor of the School of Architecture and Built Environment.

Jeremy Woolridge, executive chairman of Wedge Group Galvanizing said: “our roots remain very much in this region, our head office and founding plant have been based in Willenhall for over 150 years and we are proud to be a supporting part of such an iconic local development.

“The Wedge Group Galvanizing Teaching Room will provide a state-of-the-art space for students studying a wide range of Built Environment degree courses including architecture, surveying and planning, helping to nurture local talent and encourage future generations of world-leading architects.”

Professor Ian Campbell, Interim Vice-Chancellor at the University of Wolverhampton, said: “Our School of Architecture and Built Environment is renowned for its close links to industry and business in the region and the degree courses we offer are shaped to ensure that they meet industry requirements so that we fill skills gaps and make a real contribution to the success of our local and regional economy.

“Support from businesses like Wedge Group Galvanizing is absolutely fundamental to enhancing the student experience at what is already a fantastic learning environment. The funds pledged have enabled our academic team to create a dynamic space for students. We are delighted to welcome this local business on board as a sponsor and hope that our working relationship is cemented further over the coming years.”

Jeremy officially opened the room alongside Managing Director of Wedge Group Galvanizing, Chris Woolridge, and representatives from the University of Wolverhampton – Professor Ian Campbell, Interim Vice-Chancellor, Dr Paul Hampton, Head of the School of Architecture and Built Environment, Professor David Proverbs, Dean of the Faculty of Science and Engineering and Claire Tilt, Head of Alumni and Development.

The new School of Architecture and Built Environment offers specialist teaching and social learning spaces, design studios, specialist labs, multi-disciplinary workshops, lecture theatre, cafe, offices, meeting rooms, ICT rooms and a top floor super studio with double height ceilings. It provides space for nearly 1,100 existing students and 65 staff, with the number of students projected to grow over time to 1,600.