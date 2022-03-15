A&M EDM up aerospace investment

Andrew Mair MAA and Mark Wingfield A&M EDM in front of the new spark erosion machine with rotary engine components

A&M have used the super deduction capital allowance on equipment to invest £1 million since October 2021 in two wire eroders, a large five-axis CNC mill and a spark eroder in response to rising demand from customers.

This is a major investment in a pandemic for a company with 70 staff, demonstrating A&M’s confidence in the future and a strong manufacturing recovery from Covid. It increases A&M’s spark and wire eroders for electro discharge machining and milling and turning centres to 61 CNC machines.

In addition to commissioning a new Sodick AG80L spark eroder to cut large work pieces quickly, Andrew Mair toured A&M’s two factories and reviewed progress on A&M’s Aerospace Unlocking Potential (UP) project. Aerospace UP is a three-year project supporting the Midlands aerospace supply chain to unlock its innovation potential. A&M are developing a prototype rotary engine system offering a high power to weight ratio and bespoke cooling technology.

Mark Wingfield, managing director of A&M said, “The MAA Aerospace UP grant allows us to harness our engineering design and manufacturing capabilities to develop a concept engine with unique functionality. We have been at full capacity for the past five months and are on target to beat our pre-covid performance with sales of £6.5m in 2022.”

A&M was awarded a £103,000 UP grant towards the £250,000 project to design, manufacture, assemble, test, and inspect hundreds of components for the engine. These combined capabilities give A&M the in-house capacity to fast track the development and manufacture of precision components and tooling for aerospace, automotive, Formula 1, marine and space customers.

Andrew Mair said, “I enjoyed my visit to A&M, it is very encouraging to see a supplier consistently investing in new equipment to deliver manufacturing innovation. I look forward to the completion of their exciting Aerospace UP project.”