Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeships in adult social care

Many apprenticeship roles are available in social care

An apprenticeship in adult social care means working with and providing support to a broad range of people. This may include those with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and the elderly.

There are a wide range of apprenticeships available, from Level 2 Intermediate apprenticeships to degree level, dependent upon current skills and experience. They are not just for young people; anyone over the age of 16 can become an apprentice.

You can apply for an apprenticeship if you are: over 16 – you can apply whilst you are still at school as long as you are 16 by the end of the summer holidays; living in England and not in full-time education.

You can also apply if you are already working in social care to help you gain new skills and progress into a new position.

Apprenticeships within adult social care include: Adult care worker, healthcare worker, support worker, senior carer, community worker, lead practitioner, deputy manager, social worker and healthcare science practitioner.

Information on current vacancies can be viewed at www.midlandsopportunities.co.uk

Find an apprenticeship at gov.uk or email apprenticeships@ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk for more information.