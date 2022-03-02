People living within two miles of Walsall Asda can now order groceries on Just Eat

Asda in Walsall is now offering delivery with Just Eat

People can now get a range of everyday essentials and fresh items delivered through Just Eat online and on the app - but still have the option of using Asda’s own delivery options.

Asda Walsall is one of a handful of locations in the UK teaming up with Just Eat and the only supermarket in the region.

More than 900 Asda products are on offer with Just Eat for people living within two miles of the St Matthews superstore in George Street.

Simon Gregg, senior vice president of e-commerce at Asda, said: "We want to give customers in Walsall more choice in how they shop with us, with options for rapid, same day and next day delivery now available in stores across the UK.

"Through Asda.com and our partnership with Just Eat, customers can get everything from a full shop through to speedy, convenient delivery on forgotten essentials."

Customers can place an Asda grocery order via Just Eat in the same way that they would order a takeaway, with no minimum spend required to qualify for delivery.

Orders over £15 will receive free delivery with baskets under this delivered for £2.49.

Once an order is placed it is then confirmed, picked, and packed at Asda Walsall before being delivered.

Andrew Kenny, managing director UK at Just Eat said: "We live in an on-demand world, and as the UK’s largest food delivery app, we want to ensure we are getting our customers the food they want, when they want it.

"Our tie up with Asda means we can help people access everything from store cupboard essentials to fresh groceries in a matter of minutes."