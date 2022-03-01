Lichfield partnership will help post-pandemic growth

James Price, Max Reeley and Tom Prest

Catering equipment company Lordwell, launched last summer, is partnering with cutlery firm Arthur Price, founded in 1902, to supply Arthur Price tableware across the Midland’s hospitality industry.

Specialising in front and back of house equipment plus design and installation services Lordwell's approach is simple and transparent – to offer industry-leading customer service by face-to-face support rather than just via the web. Also, an uncomplicated affiliate scheme that rewards customers with a lifetime bonus with no minimum spend.

Arthur Price, still 100 per cent family-owned, was founded in 1902. Now run by the fourth and fifth generation; Simon and James Price, their cutlery is found in the finest restaurants and on the kitchen and dinner tables of households across the World. Sales are strong in the hospitality sector with commissions across the globe but the business which is also celebrating 40 years of its headquarters in Lichfield saw the potential on its home patch.

James Price, sales director at Arthur Price said, “The hospitality industry was hit hard during Covid and there was a knock-on effect for suppliers like us. In recent times growth has been exceptional, our order books are booming and even though we supply our tableware all over the World, one key area of growth for us as a business was our local patch, the Midlands.

“Customer service is at the heart of everything we do, and we wanted to work with a dynamic partner who, like us, always goes above and beyond to deliver. In a very short period of time, they have made a huge impact on the hospitality sector, gaining an excellent reputation. Being local to us in Lichfield, it made perfect sense to work together.”

Max Reeley, founder of Lordwell said, “To be associated with an established industry name like Arthur Price so early in our journey shows how far we have come in such a short period of time. My vision for the business is simple – honest, uncomplicated prices, unparalleled customer service and an industry-leading affiliate scheme that is worth the paper it’s written on.