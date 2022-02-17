Poundland to open its largest store

The new Nottingham store

The new Poundland at Teesside Park in Stockton-on-Tees will at 19,000 sq ft be more than three times the size of an average 6,000 sq ft Poundland store.

Austin Cooke, Walsall-based Poundland’s retail and transformation director, said: “We’re looking forward to bringing the best Poundland in Britain to Teesside.

“Our first store on this scale – in Nottingham – wowed customers who couldn’t believe how amazing the newest and best version of Poundland was, and we can’t wait to bring the same wow experience and range to the North East.”

Like Nottingham, the new Teesside Park will bring a closed clothing store back to life, but in a departure from Nottingham, the store will be on two levels with a massive PEP&CO clothing and home department on a 5,500 sq ft mezzanine floor accessed by an escalator and a lift.

Poundland Teesside Park will have 65 full and part-time staff and will join the growing number of stores – set to pass 350 this year – to offer chilled and frozen food.

It will also be one of around 20 stores across the country getting fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as a selection of beers, wines and spirits.