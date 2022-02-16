Metro Alliance fast tracks construction careers with apprenticeships

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, cabinet member for education and skills at City of Wolverhampton Council, and Dr Paul Hampton, head of the school of architecture and the built environment at the university, with Finley Brittle and Evans Addae

Midland Metro Alliance has created apprenticeships which span a wide range of fields, from quantity surveying to communications, marketing, procurement and business administration.

In 2018, the organisation also led an industry group which helped to create the UK’s first apprenticeship for light rail construction.

Mayor Andy Street, said: “We are huge believers in the power of apprenticeships here in the West Midlands to help ensure our residents have every possible chance to gain new skills and qualifications to find great careers, including in our booming construction sector.

"It has been brilliant to see the success of the apprentices at the Midland Metro Alliance building up their skills for the future as they work on some of our region’s largest infrastructure projects.”

Last autumn the alliance, which is designing and building a number of Metro extensions on behalf of Transport for West Midlands, welcomed 10 new apprentices who work across its projects in office and on-site roles.

Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre, cabinet member for education and skills at City of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Apprenticeships can offer an excellent route into employment, and as a council we have developed Wolves at Work 18-24 alongside local employers and other partners to develop opportunities across the city.

"The Midland Metro Alliance commitment to apprenticeships is creating a legacy which will endure long after the tram tracks have been laid.

"It was heartening to meet young people from the city who are gaining skills and experience in the construction industry. Apprenticeships help provide young people with hands-on experience whilst they receive a salary and study towards a nationally recognised qualification.”

Two of the MMA’s current apprentice cohort, Finley Brittle and Evans Addae, are working as assistant quantity surveyors while studying for a degree apprenticeship at the University of Wolverhampton’s School of Architecture and the Built Environment.

Finley said: “It’s a huge relief to know I will have a degree at the end of my apprenticeship without student loans to pay back.”