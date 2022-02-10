Owners of Alton Towers and Cadbury World urge Government to pull back on VAT hike

Merlin owns Alton Towers. Photo: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire alton Towers EDITORIAL USE ONLY General views at Alton Towers Resort as it prepares to reopen on Saturday 4th July with social distancing measures in place including limited capacity, spaced out queue lines and compulsory masks for anyone over the age of 6 on certain rides. PA Photo. Issue date: Wednesday July 1, 2020. The announcement follows the successful opening of the Alton Towers Gardens on 6th June and is in line with the UK Governmentâ€™s latest guidance on the reopening of visitor attractions and hospitality businesses. The Theme Park will reopen with the majority of outdoor rides and attractions. There will be restrictions on the number of guests able to visit the theme park each day, to ensure guests on the park have the best possible experience and social distancing can be maintained. Photo credit should read: Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

VAT on tourism, food and soft drinks is currently at 12.5 per cent following pandemic support from the Treasury but is set to jump back to 20 per cent in April.

However, bosses at Merlin Entertainments said such a move “will have a significant adverse impact on the tourism sector at a time when it is finally starting to turn a corner”.

Merlin also owns Madame Tussauds and it was recently revealed that it was to take on the running of Cadbury World in Birmingham.

Mike Vallis, divisional director at Merlin, said it is seeking to recoup its pandemic losses from the past two years and called for more help to aid its longer term recovery.

“Although UK visitor attractions benefitted from domestic tourism during 2021, there continues to be a dearth of overseas visitors which continues to have a significant adverse impact on overall numbers and revenue for the sector as a whole,” he said.

“In addition, the recovery was significantly slowed over the winter period due to the rise of the Omicron variant and the Plan B restrictions.

“In light of this, we continue to support the collective view of our industry that a lower rate of VAT needs to remain in place for tourism.

“We firmly believe that keeping the current lower rate of VAT in place will help drive demand, create jobs and give the tourism sector a strong boost on the road to a long-term, sustainable recovery.”

Hospitality bosses have also called for the 12.5 per cent VAT rate to be continued ahead of the Chancellor’s spring Budget announcement.