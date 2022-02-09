Drayton Manor Park worker at Thomas Land ride

Operators of the 15-acre theme park near Tamworth said there are more than seasonal positions available at the park and its hotel flexible working hours and perks or staff and their families.

A recruitment drive has been launched for new leisure and hospitality talent for its food, beverage and its ride teams.

As well as complimentary tickets for employees and their families to the grounds which has more than 100 rides and West Midlands Safari Park, discounts are also available the on-site hotel for fun family breaks, savings on food and additional discounts at park retail outlets plus free parking.

While the park's employee assistance programme provides mental health advice and counselling.

Drayton Manor Park's people director Clare Beasley said: “We have an amazing team here at the park and are excited to have so many new opportunities for the 2022 season.

“Whether you’ve worked in leisure and hospitality before, or are just starting out, it’s a great chance to gain relevant industry experience in a fun-filled environment, with plenty of amazing benefits to enjoy along the way.

“We’re now accepting applications via the website, so if you think a job at Drayton Manor Park might be for you, please do get in touch with us.”