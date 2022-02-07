Lok'nStore to open in Wolverhampton in March

Lok'nStore's site at Churchbridge, Oldbury

The store at Pantheon Park, Wednesfield Way, is one of five new sites that Lok'nStore is currently at work on with12 in total in the pipeline,

In the six months to the end of January the company's trading was strong with self-storage revenue up 34.1 per cent on the previous year, driven by significant improvements in both occupancy and pricing.

The dozen new stores will increase total trading space by 49.2 per cent and will add considerable momentum to sales and earnings growth.

Executive chairman Andrew Jacobs said: "We have made significant progress on our fully funded new store pipeline of 12 stores. We are on site at five stores all of which will open within the next 15 months. This is a busy and exciting time for Lok'nStore. Our pipeline of new stores, increasing lettable space by 49.2 per cent, will enable Lok'nStore to increase the rate of dividend growth for shareholders going forward."