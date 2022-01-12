Claverley Group buys London media business

Claverley Group chief executive Phil Inman

The acquisition of London-based business-to-business publisher HPCi Media completed last month.

The acquisition is the third made by Wolverhampton-based Claverley since 2018 and follows on from the acquisitions of children’s magazine publisher, Kennedy Publishing and creative design and print management business Cubiquity.

Claverley Group chief executive Phil Inman said: "We are delighted to have concluded the acquisition of HPCi Media. The business benefits from a loyal customer base and has enjoyed year on year revenue growth for a number of years. We look forward to working with the current team to support further growth and development."

HPCi managing director Colin Bailey-Wood said: "After a number of successful years, we believe that the next stage of development for HPCi requires further investment. Claverley Group have a deep understanding of publishing and have the size and scale to support HPCi on the next stage of the journey."

HPCi, which specialises in cosmetics, beauty and health publications, will continue to operate from its current base in London, with all staff being retained.

The Midlands mergers and acquisitions team of BDO advised on the deal.