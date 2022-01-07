£500k advanced skills boost for region's manufacturers

In-Comm Training in Telford

Companies can now access specialist training for members of staff aged 19+ on one of three Level 4 technical courses in Automated Machining, Robotics and Quality Assurance.

The £500,000 In-Work Skills pilot, which will be delivered at the Marches spoke of the IOT at In-Comm Training in Telford, is free of charge and can be completed part-time and in modules giving both staff and employers complete flexibility.

Topics have been chosen to reflect the changing needs of industry as they look to take advantage of new opportunities in advanced manufacturing and greener technologies, including the march towards electrification.

“Brexit and Covid has placed a lot of financial pressure on businesses and, in some cases, training budgets have been cut, meaning employees and bosses are missing out on vital skills development,” said Bekki Phillips, chief operating officer at In-Comm Training.

“The In-Work Skills pilot has been designed to bridge this gap and will give manufacturers access to high quality Level 4 technical courses at no cost to them.

“They will be delivered by our industry trainers, with content developed in conjunction with technical partners, such as the Engineering Technology Group and Bauromat. Furthermore, employers will also have a big say in shaping the focus, so it gives them exactly the skills they need to become more competitive and to win new business.”

All courses are Level 4, enabling individuals to access a higher level of training and will be delivered one day per week over a three-month period, beginning the second week of January.

Individuals will have to complete assignment-based examinations to ensure they have the necessary knowledge and understanding of the specialist topics, including modern machining methods, key principles of six sigma and robot cell design.

Eligibility is simply manufacturers based in the West Midlands, employees must be aged 19+ and the company needs to have a strong desire to upskill their workforce.

Bekki added: “This is a great opportunity for individuals to learn new skills that will future-proof their career and potentially support future promotion opportunities.