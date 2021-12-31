Central England Co-op to continue investment

The transformed Queensway Food Store in Rugeley

The Lichfield-based co-operative society invested more than £8 million in new stores and refits during 2021 – over £600,000 of which was in Staffordshire and the wider West Midlands.

An ambitious new store and regeneration programme in the society’s food business is planned for 2022 with further investment also planned for the funeral business over the coming 12 months,

The investment is despite continued challenges caused by the pandemic and supply chain disruption.

The 2021 programme included three new stores, 40 store regenerations, as well as a new coffee shop and florists.

Dozens of new jobs were created as part of major expansion plans during 2021.

In Staffordshire the society revamped sites in Queensway, Rugeley and Weeping Cross, Stafford.

The new coffee shop was also opened at the society’s Boley Park Food Store in Lichfield, the second with the Insomnia Coffee Company as franchise partner.

Store manager Jamie Joyce said: “All of us here at Central England Co-op across our trading area are proud to be part of such great communities and the investment in new and revamped, more modern food stores in the last 12 months has given everyone a real boost in these uncertain times.”

The Society’s funeralcare business launched a brand new florists within the Wildwood Food Store in Stafford, while the major investment in 2021 also saw it welcome 50 new homes and two vehicle logistics sites following an agreement with the Midcounties Co-operative, extending Central England Co-op’s offering to other areas of the Midlands, the Southwest and Southeast of England.