Ladder for the Black Country: Conference to inspire young people

Kevin Davis, chairman of the Ladder Apprenticeship Foundation opening the event in October

This event is following on from the success of the conference that took place on October 1 where the candidates were able for the first time in 18 months to engage face to face with employers, training providers and colleges discussing career opportunities including apprenticeships, traineeships, early careers and T -Levels.

The event is free to attend and already hundreds of schools have registered students to attend. They will receive quality advice, guidance and support which is vital to ensure young people, school students and college leavers are inspired by the prospect of an apprenticeship as well as other career options like traineeships or T-levels.

It allows students to have quality face to face time with employers and training providers. Organisations will have the opportunity to inspire young people to consider apprenticeships and other career options as their route into work.

The event will feature a host of businesses and training providers who will be on hand to talk face-to-face about their apprenticeships and career options.

School students from year 10 and above, college leavers, sixth formers, parents and carers are all welcome to come along to this free event.

As well as more than 60 exhibitors, there will be a series of free to attend conferences by top UK employers at the event – enriching the experience by learning even more information about careers choices and apprenticeships.

Rob Colbourne, managing director of PTP Training and one of the founder members of the Ladder initiatives, which has contributed to approaching 5,000 apprenticeship starts over recent years, highlighted: “This is once again a fantastic opportunity for individuals to find out more about apprenticeships and programmes that lead to employment through the apprenticeship brand. The recent pandemic has resulted in a lack of information advice and guidance to many students or unemployed adults regarding apprenticeship opportunities with small, medium and large employers, which means there are currently thousands of employed vacancies unfilled that could literally change people’s lives. I’m very hopeful this event will match individuals and employers which can only help the region move forward.”

To get involved call 0800 023 5407.