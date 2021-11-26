APC records profit growth

The Cannock-based firm has reported a 53 per cent increase in profits to £9.2 million for the year ended March 31 2021.

According to APC, the effects of the pandemic were seen early in the financial year, with home deliveries becoming more popular than deliveries to businesses for its 35,000 customers.

As a result of the e-commerce boom, APC saw significant growth across all services, especially within its niche services of fragile and liquid, with the food and drink sector forming the largest sector of growth in the year.

Jonathan Smith, chief executive at APC, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen growing demand for parcel services, driven by a surge in consumer e-commerce activity and the preference for home delivery. But perhaps most impressively, in response to this shift in purchasing habits, we’ve seen so many of our SME customers quickly adapt, proving their resilience and entrepreneurialism, and thriving as a result. It’s this resilience of the SME community that has largely contributed to the growth we’ve seen across our network.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to support our 35,000 customers, recognising their changing needs and investing in our business to support this evolution. The pandemic has fundamentally changed the shape of distribution, and in fact, the whole dynamic of the industry; how people are shopping, how people need deliveries and their delivery expectations. It has required a structural shift in our business and will continue to shape our priorities in the coming months."

In response to growing demand across its network, APC made significant investment to support delivery operations and increase capacity at its secondary hub, including sortation equipment and additional handheld devices. The business also invested in its service offerings, to meet the shift toward the business to consumer market, introducing Saturday as a full delivery day option.

Anticipating the continued demand for delivery services, APC has also planned for further investments in both its hub operations and the London delivery region.

In addition to the investments in its business operations, APC also committed to further investment in its workforce. At the start of the financial year, the business concluded its shared ownership structure, allowing all depots within The APC network to take a shareholding. The company also introduced a share option scheme, which rewards all long-standing employees with over 10 years’ service.

Corina Forman, HR director at APC, said: “This year has understandably proved challenging for many. Throughout this time we’ve worked hard to maintain job security and opportunities for all our employees, continuing to provide them with the training and skills they need to fulfil their potential. But we also understand the importance of focusing on, and providing staff with, initiatives that support their health and well-being.