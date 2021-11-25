Ladder partner celebrates award success

Juniper Training currently has over 100 traineeship and apprenticeship vacancies

Juniper Training has seen youngsters from its Building Futures programme, based in Aldridge, receive recognition at two different ceremonies in the past couple of weeks.

Muhammad Farhan won Apprentice of the Year in the Construction and Property Industries category at the Greater Birmingham Apprenticeship Awards.

Meanwhile, apprentice roofer Brandon McGrail-Manning won Apprentice of the Year at the BMI Group (Roofing & Waterproofing) Competition.

"Brandon has a great future ahead of him in the roofing industry. Both Juniper Training and SPV group are all very proud. Congratulations Brandon. Very well deserved," Juniper said.

"If any students that would like to join the provision, please get in touch."

Anyone between the age of 16 and 18 – or 19 if they turned 19 after August 31 – can join its training programme in January for roofing and February for bricklaying.

If they are currently still in school they can register for an open day at https://nejt.wufoo.com/forms/yr11-open-day-juniper-building-futures-feb22nd22/.

Juniper Training currently has over 100 traineeship and apprenticeship vacancies, working with a multitude of employers across a variety of sectors in addition to roofing and bricklaying. These include digital marketing, childcare, hair and beauty, animal care, engineering and many more.