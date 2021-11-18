Ladder for the Black Country: Learning about working life

Careers hub

The event took place the same day as the Black Country Careers Hub steering group which was attended by Toby Perkins, Shadow Minister for Apprentices and Lifelong Learning.

Employers who were joined by Mr Perkins worked with two groups of SEND students from years 7 and 8 for two activities.

The Guess My Job Workshop asked them to match the employer to their correct job title, this enabled them to learn about different careers, job roles and the various sectors as well as stereotypical thinking, assumptions, first impressions and perceptions about the employer.

In the second activity, each employer worked with a group of students, where they talked about their job role and qualifications, if they went to university or undertook an apprenticeship. They also explained what a typical working day was like and what skills and qualities they need to be able to do their job.

The session ended with, the employers helping students to create a fact-finding poster using the information they had learnt during the activity to share with their peers.

Employers on the day involved in SEND activity were Metro Bank, Willmott Dixon Interiors, Bridge Dental Smile and Cake Box.