Ladder for the Black Country: Learning about working life

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Employers from a wide range of organisations visited Ormiston SWB Academy in Bilston to give students the opportunity to meet and work with employers to help build confidence and assist in developing both communication and social skills.

Careers hub
Careers hub

The event took place the same day as the Black Country Careers Hub steering group which was attended by Toby Perkins, Shadow Minister for Apprentices and Lifelong Learning.

Employers who were joined by Mr Perkins worked with two groups of SEND students from years 7 and 8 for two activities.

The Guess My Job Workshop asked them to match the employer to their correct job title, this enabled them to learn about different careers, job roles and the various sectors as well as stereotypical thinking, assumptions, first impressions and perceptions about the employer.

In the second activity, each employer worked with a group of students, where they talked about their job role and qualifications, if they went to university or undertook an apprenticeship. They also explained what a typical working day was like and what skills and qualities they need to be able to do their job.

The session ended with, the employers helping students to create a fact-finding poster using the information they had learnt during the activity to share with their peers.

Employers on the day involved in SEND activity were Metro Bank, Willmott Dixon Interiors, Bridge Dental Smile and Cake Box.

To find out more about the Black Country Careers Hub and how you can get involved contact blackcountrylep.co.uk/contact-us/

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News