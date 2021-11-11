Business awards recognise contribution of charities

The winners at the awards reception

The Beacon Centre in Sedgley was announced as large business of the year during the ceremony at Wolverhampton Racecourse on Thursday.

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity took home the kindness in the community award from the awards reception, which followed the chamber’s Black Country 2.0 Economic Business Conference.

Hundreds tuned into the event as it was broadcast live online.

Judges felt that the Beacon Centre's story shone through the brightest of the finalists in its category as it had made significant changes and in the revamp all of the centre’s stakeholders were engaged.

They felt the centre had responded and adapted to the testing times and built on its foundations to ensure it continues as a success story for future generations.

In the last 12 months, the NHS trust charity had supported more than11,000 members and 450,000 patients and families. The judges were impressed by how the charity adapted to operating during the pandemic which saw new thinking and innovative ideas to drive donations and support critical services.

Chamber chief executive Corin Crane said the awards celebrated the hard work, tenacity and success of local companies and individuals.

“Today we have celebrated innovation and enterprise from across the Black Country region and we acknowledge and appreciate the endeavours, resilience, adaptability and outstanding contribution of our business community and professionals – the people who have pivoted, the people who have fought and survived and those who have coped with unprecedented change and growth and survived the worst economic downturn on record," he added

Next year the chamber plans to bring back its big awards celebration.

The international trade business of the year accolade went to Kingswinford-business Simworx which demonstrated tremendous resilience during the pandemic as it continued to supply and service theme parks and visitor attractions and won a major new contract for parks in Norway.

Another Kingswinford business in Westfield Technology Group won manufacturing business of the year.

The automated pods maker has worked closely with Dudley College to recruit and train apprentices from across the region.

Oldbury's Lord Combustion Services celebrated double success. It won service business of the year and Emma Tibbetts was director of the year.

Judges felt the company had demonstrated great client focus, innovation and employee attentiveness during the pandemic as it worked tirelessly to maintain and service many key sites such as hospitals and care homes to ensure they could stay open safely during the pandemic.

Large business of the year, Beacon Centre, Sedgley

Small business of the year, Well Training, Wolverhampton

Manufacturing business of the year, Westfield Technology Group, Kingswinford

Director of the year, Emma Tibbetts, of Lord Combustion Services, Oldbury

International trade business of the year, Simworx, Kingswinford

Start-up business of the year, Osborn Communications, Birmingham

Service business of the year, Lord Combustion Services, Oldbury

Outstanding business contribution to the Armed Forces, Tough Enough to Care, Dudley

Kindness in the community, Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity