Chamber awards finalists announced

WOLVERHAMPTON NEWS EXPRESS & STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS 15/11/2019..This years winners at the The Black Country Chamber Awards, Wolverhampton racecourse.................................................................................................................................................................................................. .............................

Winners in 10 categories will be announced on November 11 at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Throughout the pandemic businesses across the Black Country have demonstrated resilience as they have attempted to reboot, rebuild, and rebound and following on from the same day’s Black Country Economic Business Conference, those companies and individuals will be recognised for their ingenuity, determination, and successes as the celebrations kick off at 5.30pm.

Corin Crane, the chamber chief executive, said: “This year, we have been running our biggest and most ambitious campaign in the chamber’s history. Black Country 2.0 was launched in February as a response to the economic challenges businesses are tackling because of Brexit, Covid-19 and a radically altered trading landscape.

“The business world has witnessed seismic shifts in how they operate over the last few years as a result of many challenges and are now emerging into a radically altered trading lands."

Finalists are:

Large business: Beacon Centre for the Blind; Juniper Training; Robinson Brothers and Voestalpine Metsec.

Small business: Stone's Throw Media; Benbow Steels; Penny Post Credit Union; Lord Combustion Services;Vantage 365; TNM Architecture and WELL Training.

International trade: Simworx; Euro Stock Traders; Robinson Brothers; IPU Group and Westfield Technology Group.

Start-up Business: Fitness Studio 46; Wolverhampton Eats; TPSquared; Osborn Communications; Quality Assured Couriers and Vantage 365.

Manufacturing business: Benbow Steels; Robinson Brothers and Westfield Technology Group.

Service business: Godfrey Mansell & Co; Stone’s Throw Media; Coinadrink; Juniper Training; Nant; Lord Combustion Service; IPU Group and WELL Training.

Director: Graham Jones, Penny Post Credit Union; Emma Tibbetts, Lord Combustion; Matt Weston, Vantage 365 and Mike Gahir, Steps to Work.

Kindness in the community: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Charity; Sponsored Breaks; Quality Assured Couriers; Beacon Centre for the Blind; Warrens Hall Riding School; Coinadrink; Paycare; Lord Combustion Services and HugglePets in the Community.

Exceptional employee or team: Beacon Centre for the Blind; Warrens Hall Riding School; Jaspreet Kaur, Penny Post Credit Union and Steps to Work.