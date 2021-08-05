Poundland offers lorry drivers incentives

Hartshorne has clinched a deal with retailer Poundland for 32 vehicles, including 12 new Volvo FL 18 ton distribution vehicles. One of these vehicles, in bright new Poundland livery, was put onCommunications Ltd, tel 01543 490932 or 07949 202596.

The Walsall-based retail chain Poundland is currently recruiting more than 100 drivers across its three distribution centres including 15 at Springvale, Bilston.

It will pay the costs of getting a HGV Class 1 licence – which can be as much as £2,000, including the four-day training course – to enable existing HGV Class 2 licence holders, who drive rigid body units, to move to the next level so they can drive articulated lorries.

Poundland is offering the support to HGV Class 2 drivers with six months experience, who will go on to a 12-month training contract when they get their Class 1 licence.

The offer to help fund the costs of getting a Class 1 licence is also open to existing Poundland colleagues and six have already joined the scheme.

The training package complements a generous bonus scheme for existing and new Poundland drivers.

Those working out of one of Poundland’s distribution centres in Springvale, Bilston; Wigan or Harlow from July to September will qualify for a £1,000 bonus in October.

And there is another £1,000 bonus in January for those who work for Poundland between October and December.

It is looking to take on 40 to 50 drivers each in Wigan and Harlow.

In all, Poundland employs around 265 full and part-time drivers at the three sites.

Poundland logistics director, Tim Goalen, said: “We’re continuing to invest in our distribution teams to keep operations running smoothly. Funding the costs of getting a HGV Class 1 licence helps drivers get in the career fast lane, with more employment opportunities and higher earnings potential.”