Pronto Pasta opens at Wolverhampton's i10 development

Pronto Pasta owner Baiant Nota and Councillor Stephen Simkins at Wolverhampton’s i10 office and retail development

Pronto Pasta offers hot pasta, paninis, pizza slices, wafflepops and Italian coffees for takeaway – and there is also a small seating area in its ground floor unit.

It is currently open 10am to 4.30pm Monday to Saturday, and neighbours Greene King’s Sunbeam pub. It also sits below three floors of top-grade office space fully occupied by Ovivo, Countryside and Tarmac’s Building Products division.

Pronto Pasta owner, Baiant Nota, said: “When I see this part of the city it reminds me of places like Birmingham and Manchester - and I think Pronto Pasta will enhance the offer.

“Pasta is a huge cuisine but I don’t see many places where you can get hot pasta takeaway. When Covid restrictions are lifted further we will also be offering a breakfast bar and extensive salad bar.

“I have enjoyed good support from the council in Wolverhampton and I’m aiming to grow the business and branch out.”

Wolverhampton Council deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, Councillor Stephen Simkins, said: “These have been tough times for small businesses and I am delighted to see a new one springing up in our city centre as we look to relight after the impact of the pandemic.

“Pronto Pasta brings new jobs to the area and the owner has identified i10 as a location where he believes his business can grow.

“The business is in the heart of the Interchange, right next to our new, award winning railway station and – with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government set to occupy the new i9 office development directly opposite our established commercial businesses in i10 – I am sure it will prove a popular eating destination.