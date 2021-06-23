Private investigation company in Birmingham warns businesses over surge in crypto-currency cases

By Thomas ParkesBirminghamBusinessPublished:

A private investigation company in the West Midlands has warned people and business owners to be vigilant after a surge in cases it is dealing with.

An example of a crypto-currency: Bitcoin.
David Jones, from Birmingham-based Reveal PI, said there had been a 60 per cent increase in the number of crypto-currency cases the company is handling.

It comes amid a continued spikes of activity in dog theft – with the animals sold through un-reputable sites which has surged during the pandemic.

He said: "We’re working with people who have trusted and invested their money through websites or with people who have demonstrated some expertise in managing funds, only to fall foul later on and realise that they have been scammed and have lost considerable sums of money.

"We know of clients who have handed over deposits yet have never seen their puppy and have then been unable to contact the so-called breeder again. It shouldn’t happen, yet we are still witnessing people falling in love with a dog online only to be scammed later on. There needs to be more education about the purchasing of puppies and we would always advise clients to go via the Kennel Club which we know is safe."

