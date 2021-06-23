Opening date for city's new Tesco superstore

The new Tesco superstore in Wolvehampton

It will be the retailer’s first large store in the city.

The 43,000sq ft superstore – the former Waitrose off Penn Road – has created more than 150jobs.

Eight joined the team after completing a regeneration programme working with People Plus England.

Facilities at the new store include a Tesco customer cafe, F&F clothing and electric vehicle charging points in the car park which will be free to use for Tesco customers.

The store will be running all Tesco’s community programmes which help the local community through grants and food donations.

The Tesco Community Grants scheme helps to fund thousands of local projects across the country and has already donated a total of £6.2 million in the West Midlands, including £93,955 in Wolverhampton.

The store will also be part of Tesco’s Community Food Connection which takes surplus food, that is still fit for use, and donates it daily to local groups and food banks to help those who need it most in the community.

Elizabeth Reynolds, store director, said: “I’m incredibly proud that the newest Tesco store will be opening in Wolverhampton and we hope it will be a boost to the local community and economy.

“Our colleagues in stores are the heartbeat of Tesco and their local knowledge and commitment means that we can serve customers a little better every day.”

The new store also offers a Changing Places facility to help those with complex disabilities in the area use toilets safely and comfortably. The toilets cover a larger area and offer specialist equipment such as hoists, privacy screen and a height adjustable adult-sized changing bench.