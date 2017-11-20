Carillion lands place on schools programme as boss says it 'retains confidence of key customers'

The troubled Wolverhampton Group has been awarded two lots on the Education & Skills Funding Agency's school building framework.

Covering a period of four years, it replaces another setup on which Carillion was also listed, and allows education providers to access pre-selected contractors for new building projects.

Carillion was named on both lots for which it bid, covering the north and south of England, for projects worth more than £12 million. These are expected to be worth about £2.64 billion in the period to 2021.

Mr Cochrane, interim chief executive of Carillion, said: "We are pleased to have re-secured our position on this framework, demonstrating that we continue to retain the confidence of key customers despite the group's current challenges."

Carillion's share plummeted again on Friday after it delivered its third profit warning in four months.