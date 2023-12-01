Writer unveils book on the creation of Stourbridge Glass Museum

The visitor attraction was developed at the site of the former fire-damaged Stuart Crystal glassworks site, in High Street, Wordsley, to promote glass making.

It is hoped that future generations will benefit from the purpose-built canalside facility which houses displays and exhibit pieces dating back to the 17th century.

Stourbridge Glass Museum

Now author and British Glass Foundation trustee Graham Fisher has penned a book telling the the story of how the pioneering world-class museum was literally created from the ashes of an iconic glass factory in the very heart of the historic Stourbridge Glass Quarter.

Titled 'The Stourbridge Glass Museum - how it came into being', it covers an intense 13-year period from the launch of the foundation to the official opening in April attended by the Duke of Gloucester, a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duke of Gloucester with pupils from Stourbridge's Brook Primary School and head Marie Fellows

Chairman of the British Glass Foundation, Graham Knowles, said: "Graham has captured the essence of creating what we consider is a ‘people’s museum’ from the relics of a former glassmaking site that, more than 20 years after its closure, is still regarded locally with great affection.

"His latest book is a fascinating narrative in its own right but his recording of how we arrived here will doubtless prove of immense value to researchers and historians yet to be born."

Mr Fisher hailed from the Black Country and now lives near Hay-on-Wye in Powys, in Wales. Copies of the book published by Sparrow and priced £10 are available from book shops.