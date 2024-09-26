A trip to Wolverhampton's hidden gem after it ranked in top 10 West Midlands parks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

After seeing a popular Wolverhampton park make the list we shot down to see just what's on offer in the city's hidden gem.

West Park - a traditional Victorian municipal park based just a mile away from the city centre - is championed by locals for its scenic views, walks, and landscaped greenery.

It also has a conservatory, tennis courts, tearooms, a boating lake, play area and bowling green.

West Park is one of the best parks in the West Midlands, as voted by Trip Advisor. Pictured, reporter Daniel Coles

Image: Express & Star

E & S reporter Dan Coles

Visiting today we were struck by the wildlife which call the park home, with a variety of birds dotted across the fields and in the water, while squirrels roam freely looking for their fill for the day.

The place - even on a weekday - was busy with locals walking their dogs, parents giving their children a day out and others soaking up the sun in the open plains that surround the well-groomed gardens.

Formerly called the 'People's Park, it was the first large park the city had, opened by Mayor John Jones in June 1881.

It remained fairly similar to its original form over the years but, interestingly, during World War 1, vegetables were grown and rabbits and ducks were bred to aid the war effort, according to the website Wolverhampton History.