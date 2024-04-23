Man jailed after stealing meat and assaulting staff at Stourbridge petrol station
A man has been jailed after he stole meat from a Stourbridge petrol station, assaulted a staff member when confronted and verbally threatened another.
By Paul Jenkins
Luke Jones entered the store on February 18 this year at around 8.45pm and asked for meat, acting generally aggressive. He stole meat worth £42 and when confronted by a staff member, punched him on the nose for which he received hospital treatment.
He also threatened another staff member who was behind the till, saying: "I want £20 out of here and if I don't get it I will kill you.