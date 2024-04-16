Couple find secret hidden 10ft deep well in middle of living room

First time buyers Shaniah Lloyd, 28, and partner Ross Bennett, 25, were lifting the floorboards at their Edwardian house as part of renovations.

They were shocked to find a ring of bricks with a deep pit in the middle in front of the bay window.

Local archives revealed their two-bed terraced home sits on the site of a former farm, in Coventry.

Ross Bennett and Shaniah Lloyd in their new house. SWNS

Shaniah, a postwoman, and Ross, an electrician, intend to make a feature out of the well - adding a glass top and lights inside.

Ross climbed inside and says the bottom is wet clay - and reckons if they dug it out it would reach water and be a functioning well.

Shaniah said: "We couldn't believe it.

"I'm half really excited and half terrified.

"Ross just thinks it's great.

"I've watched the Ring though, and Silence of the Lambs, so I'm a bit freaked out by it as well as excited."

Shaniah and Ross bought the house for £192,000 in November.

The property hasn't been updated since at least the 1960s and they took it on as a renovation project.

The couple had to take up the living room floorboards to have the boiler replaced and found the well on on March 10.

They've kept it covered for now as six-year-old pet pooch Bruce is curious about the discovery.

Shaniah said: "We'd had such a busy day and at 10pm we remembered the plumbers were coming and we needed to take up the floor boards by morning.

"Ross went to do it and he just started shouting and shouting.

"He just saw a perfect circle of bricks and then total darkness so shone his head torch down.

"He jumped in looking for treasure and I just thought 'he's crazy'.

"We couldn't sleep it was so exciting."

Shaniah added: "There was a massive [fabric] dyeing industry in this area and I wondered at first if it was something to do with that.

"But it's too deep for that and we did some research and discovered our house is built on an old farm where there was a well, so we're sure that's what it is.

"It's a piece of Coventry history and the whole community is excited about it.

"We're a bit apprehensive because we're first time buyers.

"If anyone has advice they can give about turning it into a feature we'd be glad to hear it - renovation is hard enough already."