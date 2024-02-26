Man and woman taken to hospital after 'severe' kitchen fire

Fire crews raced to the scene of a reported kitchen fire in Coventry at 10.04am on Monday.

On arrival, crews found a severe fire that had fully engulfed a kitchen at an address on the road.

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson said: "A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a severe kitchen fire in Coventry this morning.

"Fire crews from Binley and Foleshill stations arrived four minutes after being mobilised at 10.04am to Siddeley Avenue in Lower Stoke.

"By 10.30am the fire, in the kitchen of a terraced house, was confirmed to have been extinguished. All of the kitchen was damaged by fire, and most of the house smoke-logged."

Crews discovered two people, a man and a woman, who had both received burns as a result of the blaze.

The spokesperson continued: "Firefighters gave first aid and oxygen to a woman who is believed to have been overcome by smoke.

"She was handed into the care of the ambulance service and taken to hospital, along with a man who went for precautionary checks.

"Our fire investigators are working to establish how the fire started."