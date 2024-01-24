New EasyJet services coming to Birmingham International Airport as it reveals increased passenger numbers

Passenger numbers increased by 14 per cent year on year, but it recorded a loss before tax of £126 million between October and December last year, down from £133 million during the same period in 2022.

The airline said it expects to suffer a "direct impact of £40 million" in the six months to the end of March due to the war between Israel and Hamas. This relates to the suspension in flights to Israel and Jordan, alongside a softening of demand for trips to Egypt.

Birmingham International Airport will have more EasyJet services from March

At Birmingham, a new programme of flights will start from March 18 after it was revealed three new aircraft would be based at the airport.

New services are in addition to 13 domestic and international services the airline already operates from Birmingham.

The airline’s first base opening in the UK in over a decade will create around 100 direct jobs for pilots and crew and more than 1,200 more indirect jobs.

Flights to Antalya and Barcelona will start from March 18 and will operate year-round twice a week and three times a week respectively. New routes to Alicante and Tenerife will start on March 19 and operate twice a week year-round, followed by a new route to Larnaca starting March 20 which will operate twice a week throughout summer as well as Malaga and Enfidha both starting March 21 and operating twice a week year-round.

New flights from Birmingham to Berlin will launch on April 1 and operate twice a week year-round, followed by the airline’s new service to the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh which will operate once a week year-round starting on April 2. A new domestic connection to Jersey will also start on April 2 and operate twice a week year-round and on April 3 a new summer route to Heraklion in Crete will begin operating once a week. From April 4 a new route to Dalaman will operate twice a week throughout summer and Fuerteventura which will operate once a week year-round.

Later in the month a brand new route to Rhodes will launch on April 23 and operate once a week throughout summer, followed by a new summer route to Corfu which will start on May 1 and operate twice weekly as well as Kos which will start on May 3 and operate once a week throughout summer.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said that, generally, the airline saw a "significant dampening in bookings for a period" but demand "picked up very strongly" from late November.

He also indicated that summer airfares across the sector could face upwards pressure as flight capacity "will probably be tight because of the challenges that some of our competitors have to get their aircraft".

Delivery delays by aircraft manufacturer Boeing - which does not supply easyJet - are affecting carriers such as Ryanair.

EasyJet was among the airlines which diverted some flights far away from planned destinations on Sunday night due to Storm Isha.

This included a flight from Edinburgh to Bristol which landed in Paris.

Mr Lundgren said: "At certain points throughout the evening there were no options for diversions other than Paris.

"It is obviously inconvenient to say the least for customers who were on domestic flights, but there were relatively few.

"I must say that in the end we prioritise safety so we stand by the captains' and the pilots' decisions to do what is safe in those circumstances."

He added: "I can only apologise but we can't do anything about the weather."

In relation to the airline's financial results for the quarter and future demand, Mr Lundgren said: "We delivered an improved performance in the quarter, which is testament to the strength of demand for our brand and network.

"The popularity of easyJet holidays also continues to grow, with 48 per cent more customers in the period.

"We see positive booking momentum for summer 2024, with travel remaining a priority for consumers.

"Flight and holiday bookings took off strongly during the traditional busy turn-of-year sales period, as customers opted to secure their summer holidays to firm favourites like Spain and Portugal alongside destinations further afield like Greece and Turkey.

"EasyJet remains focused on delivering for our customers in the coming months, while also expecting to deliver continuing performance gains."

The airline heralded the success of its ongoing sale launched on December 21.

At peak booking periods, it sold enough flight tickets to fill the equivalent of two planes per minute.

The airline announced it has reached a deal with CFM to supply 314 Leap-1A engines to power the 157 Airbus aircraft in the A320neo range it has a firm order for, as well as spare engines.

The companies have also agreed pricing for 200 engines for the additional 100 Airbus planes easyJet has purchase rights for.

This continues a long-standing partnership between the airline and the US-based engine manufacturer.