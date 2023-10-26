Happy reunion for Wolverhampton Telephone Exchange workers

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR 11/10/2023 Charity re-union for former staff of the Wolverhampton Telephone Exchange. Raising money for Beacon Centre for Blind/JW Hunt Cup organiser. Pictured front seated is organiser Sylvia Enefer....

Around 40 former employees get together annually for a re-union and this year they met at The Firs, Codsall. Funds from donations, a raffle and teas and cakes came to around £500 and it will go to the JW Hunt Cup committee, which raises money for the Beacon Centre for the Blind.

The JW Hunt Cup is an annual charity football competition which is nearing 100 years in existence – since the first final in 1926 it has raised over £400,000 for the Sedgley based charity.

Sylvia Enefer, who is on the JW Hunt Cup committee and is a former telephone exchange employee herself said the event was always well attended and this year had been no exception, with the money going to the worthy charity, which is at the heart of the Black Country.

She said: "The JW Hunt Cup is – as far as we know – the only charity cup competition still in existence in the country and will celebrate its centenary in a few years time.

"It has raised thousands over the years for the Beacon Centre which is a wonderful organisation that does so much good work for blind and partially sighted people in the West Midlands.