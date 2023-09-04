Bullring celebrates 20 years

Marking the 20th anniversary of The Bullring are Hammerson asset director Toby Tate and Bullring general manager Dan Murphy

The revamped Birmingham shopping centre's grand opening was on September 4, 2003.

Over the past 20 years, Bullring has played a significant role in Birmingham's economic growth in both supporting employment and attracting visitors from near and far.

The milestone comes amid a transformative year for Bullring and Grand Central as owner Hammerson continues to enliven the destination by introducing exciting new concepts, leading brands and partnerships, and diversifying its occupiers .

New entertainment and leisure brands due to open later this year include Sandbox VR, Lane7 and TOCA Social, alongside high-profile retailers including M&S, Bershka, Pull&Bear and Watches of Switzerland.

Hammerson has also created new reasons for customers to visit, driving footfall and stronger levels of engagement across the destination. Recent highlights include Late Night Out, which saw Bullring transformed into a late-night venue.

A new Club Paradiso, an Ibiza themed summer pop-up bar and the return of the much loved B Side Hip Hop Festival and Birmingham Weekender have also take place.

As part of the vision to create a multi-purpose destination, there are plans to reimagine a former 200,000 sq ft of retail space to create ‘Drum’ a new amenity rich, wellbeing designed office space complementing the existing food and social hub in Grand Central and the retail and entertainment brands Bullring has to offer.

Showcasing the asset entrance, unveiled in 2003 stands the renowned Bullring Bull. Known locally as ‘The Guardian’ it has not only become an emblem of Birmingham, but also formed the basis of ‘Perry’ the mascot for Birmingham’s 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Bull was also named as one of the top 10 pieces of public art worldwide, alongside the Statue of Liberty in New York and David in Italy, showcasing the destination’s enduring influence on the global cultural landscape.

Toby Tait, director of asset management at Hammerson, said: “This milestone is a testament to the incredible journey Bullring embarked on two decades ago. As we celebrate the 20th birthday, we remain committed to continually evolving the destination and pushing the boundaries of retail and leisure to provide our valued visitors an unforgettable experience.

“With an exciting selection of upcoming occupiers, brand partners and the repurposing and introduction of ' Drum', along with our continued efforts to innovate, we are poised to shape the next chapter of Birmingham's retail legacy."

Harry Badham, chief development and asset repositioning officer for Hammerson, added: “Bullring has been a centre of commerce and culture in Birmingham since 1166 and continues to play a crucial role in supporting the city’s economy.

"We take pride in our ownership and management and are delighted that over the last 20 years the destination has delivered the benefits of a revitalised city centre, strategically connecting important streets and spearheading regeneration of both New Street and Moor Street stations and the surrounding areas as the city continues to grow.