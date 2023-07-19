Notification Settings

Motorway lane closure to stay in place until weekend

By Richard Williams

A lane closure on the M54 in Shropshire is to remain in place until repairs can be carried out.

Lane 1 of the eastbound carriageway between J3 A41 Newport Road (Albrighton) to J2 A4510 (Wolverhampton) was closed on Monday due to a "carriageway defect".

The lane closure has been causing delays during morning and evening rush hour.

A spokesman for National Highways said repairs will be carried out at the weekend when a full overnight closure of the eastbound carriageway from 9pm on Saturday, July 22, to 6am on Sunday, July 23 will take place.

Lane 1 will remain closed from 6am to 9pm on Sunday, July 23 followed by a second full overnight closure junction from 9pm on Sunday, July 23 to 6am on Monday, July 24.

Road users are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys if using the M54.

Richard Williams

