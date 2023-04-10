Fighting spirit of market traders in Brierley Hill as roadworks continue

Traders at Brierley Hill Market Hall with their Mayor's Civic Award in 2021

Already hit hard by the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis, some traders in the market hall say their business is 50 per cent down as the work continues, with a drastic reduction in footfall, with some saying they cannot even give unsold produce away to food banks.

Steve Bridgwater, who runs Brierley Hill Market, said that although things are not great, they are not as bad as he might have feared and that they are managing to keep their heads above water.

The market is an essential part of Brierley Hill and picked up a prestigious Mayor's Civic Award in 2021.

Roadworks in Brierley Hill

Steve said: "We are always looking to keep the customers coming in and this week we have been putting on a couple of Easter events, including an Easter Bunny Hunt and an Easter bonnet competition. Children will be offered Easter eggs for taking part and we hope it will make it a real family occasion.

"It looks like the paving work outside the market could be complete within a few weeks and that will widen up the pavement area, making it more attractive for potential customers."

There are other consequences for traders working in the fresh food stalls. They say that while they understand the work has to be done, it breaks their heart to see unsold food being thrown away when it could help others.

They say it's because food banks are refusing to take fruit and veg and bread products, according to one trader in the market.

Natasha Bridgwater owns the Woods Spuds and Buds store at the front of the market hall. She says her trade is down around 50 per cent, meaning staff have had to be laid off.

She said: “Today, under normal circumstances, there would be three of us working, but look at it. Both us and the bread stall have tried to give unsold food away to food banks, but they cannot take it for health and safety reasons. I don’t really understand that.”

A veteran of the market, who did not want to be named, said: “We know the work needs to be done, but look at the empty aisles, it's hitting trade hard. We just want them to get on with it so we can get back to normal.”

The revamp will include re-surfaced car parks, new pavements, seating, tree planting, better toilet facilities and a facelifted library is not expected to be finished until spring 2024.

Previously Councillor Adam Davies, who represents Brierley Hill, said that a certain level of disruption was inevitable while such a major scheme was under way

He added that he wanted to see shoppers supporting the high street.

“As further improvements unfold, including the refurbishment of the library and public toilets, we really want to encourage shoppers to continue supporting our fantastic traders and small businesses,” he said.