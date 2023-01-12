Car lands on roof in crash near Bridgnorth

The one-vehicle crash happened in Worfield at about 8.40am.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 8.47am on Thursday, January 12, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Bridgnorth. This incident involved one vehicle which had rolled over and required righting before being moved into a layby.
"One fire appliance was mobilised from Bridgnorth. Crews used small gear to deal with the incident."
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.42am to reports of an RTC in Worfield, Bridgnorth. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene but, prior to arrival, we were informed by police that we were no longer needed and we were stood down."